Racine County Sheriff Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

RACINE COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a Racine County Sheriff's deputy was allegedly found to be in possession of child pornography.

Upon learning of the incident, Deputy Preston Kite was immediately removed from duty, and an investigation was launched by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Kite was arrested and transported to the Kenosha County Jail, due to the result of the ongoing investigation.

According to a media release, Deputy Kite is facing several charges, including possession of child pornography, child sexual exploitation, lewd and lascivious behavior, and disorderly conduct.

Kite has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the termination process.

While TMJ4 does not typically use mug shots in news stories, we are using it in this case given the defendant's law enforcement employment and the severity of the charges.

