Racine County man arrested for allegedly abusing infant son

RACINE COUNTY, wis. — A 22-year-old Racine County man was arrested after allegedly causing several injuries to his infant son.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for a report of child abuse on Tuesday. Police say the infant's mother reported that her infant had fresh injuries to his forehead. The infant was less than two months old.

Medical staff located bruising, an arm fracture, a skull fracture, and several rib fractures, according to police. Staff said some injuries were in varying stages of healing and others appeared fresh.

The infant was admitted to Children's and is expected to make a full recovery, officials say.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau interviewed both parents. The father, a 22-year-old man, admitted to causing some of the injuries. To protect the privacy of the victim, police are not identifying the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and is being held on a $74,000 cash bail at the Racine County Jail.

Police say the following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney's Office:

Physical Abuse of Child: Recklessly Cause Great Bodily Harm: 3 counts

