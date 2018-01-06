Racine County man arrested for 5th OWI following crash

Suspect ran into woods following accident

3:04 PM, Jan 6, 2018
A Town of Dover man was arrested Friday for his 5th OWI after authorities say he crashed his SVU. 

Officials received a call at around 12:20 p.m. of a single-vehicle accident on STH 11/Durand Ave. east of STH 83/Burlington Bypass. 

According to the caller, a vehicle was driving recklessly and left the roadway and struck a tree. 

The 43-year-old man ran into the woods following the crash but was arrested by Racine County Sheriff’s deputies and treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. 

He faces possible charges of OWI 5th offense, operating without a license, and several other traffic citations. 

