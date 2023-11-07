Racine County man arrested, facing 37 child pornography charges

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine County man is facing almost 40 charges of possession of child pornography.

Keramat Mansoorabadi is currently being held at Racine County Jail on a bail of $1,800. He is being charged with 37 counts of possessing child pornography.

The investigation against Mansoorabadi started on Feb. 1. A child was interviewed, and the authorities took Mansoorabadi into custody shortly after.

Evidence substantiating the child’s allegations was seized after investigators conducted a search warrant in Mansoorabadi's residence. Mansoorabadi was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

After a forensic examination was completed, investigators arrested Mansoorabadi on Nov. 6 on additional charges of possession of child pornography.

Read the full police statement here:



On February 1, 2023, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Bureau initiated an investigation into a Sexual Assault of a Child complaint. An interview of the child was conducted, and Keramat Mansoorabadi was taken into custody. Mansoorabadi is currently being prosecuted by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office in Racine County case file 23CF171.



Investigators conducted a search warrant at Mansoorabdi’s residence, and evidence substantiating the child’s allegations was seized. One of those items collected was a cell phone which was taken to the Department of Criminal Investigations for a forensic examination. While awaiting the return of the examination, Mansoorabadi was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond.



Once the forensic examination was completed, investigators reviewed the cell phone extraction, and they discovered Mansoorabadi was in possession of more than thirty images of child pornography. On November 6th, 2023, Investigators arrested Mansoorabadi on additional charges of possession of child pornography.



Mansoorabadi is being held at the Racine County Jail on a bail of $1,850,000, and the following charges were submitted to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:



· Possession of Child Pornography (37 counts)

