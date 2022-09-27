Racine County inmate charged in Chicago homicides, Kenosha K-9 shooting assaults officer

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine County inmate who was charged in connection to Chicago homicides and the shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs assaulted a correctional officer on Tuesday.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Allan Brown assaulted an officer while being transported to a high-visibility cell.

Brown was already placed in handcuffs and leg restraints before two deputies escorted him to his new cell so he could be on "close watch."

The Sheriff's Office says while walking through the jail, Brown pulled away from the officers and then violently head-butted an officer in the face.

Brown was then taken to the ground and carried to his new cell without injuries. The officer received facial injuries, which required immediate medical attention.

Brown was previously charged in connection to two Chicago homicides. According to the Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 21, 2021, two men were shot and killed in unrelated back-to-back shootings on the city's Northwest side. Brown allegedly argued with a man at a bus stop before fatally shooting him. He then ran down the block and flagged several vehicles. He allegedly shot and killed a disabled driver before stealing the car.

Later that same day, Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies were assisting the Chicago Police Department when Brown was spotted at a Kenosha gas station. While fleeing on foot, officials say Brown shot at the deputies. K-9 Riggs was deployed and during a struggle, Brown shot K-9 Riggs in the head. Deputies returned fire and Brown was shot three times. K-9 Riggs has since recovered. Brown is facing eight felony counts in Kenosha County and his cash bond was set at $1,000,000.

Brown has since been at the Racine County Jail as the Kenosha case is pending. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Brown has committed more crimes. He was charged with strangulation, battery by a prisoner, substantial battery, and disorderly conduct in one case. In another case, he was charged with escape. After assaulting the correctional officer on Tuesday, he has now been charged with battery by a prisoner and substantial battery.

