Racine County experiencing increase in suspected opioid overdoses

RACINE, Wis. — Racine County is experiencing a recent increase in suspected opioid overdoses, according to Racine County Behavioral Health Services (BHS).

BHS received an alert Wednesday on the spike. The alert hopes to increase community awareness and advise first responders, healthcare providers, substance users, and their families of the increased risk for overdose, officials said in a statement.

BHS is reminding the community of the following:

• Avoiding the use of street drugs alone.

• Carrying Naloxone and being prepared to use multiple doses when necessary.

• Administering Naloxone for drug overdoses even when non-opioids are suspected, as many substances in the community have been laced with opioids (including marijuana).

• Having available and using necessary protective equipment.

BHS is offering free Narcan and training on administering Naloxone to county residents.

According to a news release, "Opioid overdose can happen even when taking prescription opioids as directed, especially at higher doses and when taken with other sedative substances."

For more information about Narcan and other substance use treatment options within Racine County, call (262) 638-6375.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip