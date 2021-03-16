Racine County deputy injured after car crashes into squad, tow truck

A Racine County deputy was injured after a car crashed into his squad and a tow truck responding to another accident.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the deputy and a tow truck were working to remove a car from a single-car accident on northbound I-94 near CTH G Monday evening.

A tow truck driver was on the scene removing the car while the deputy on scene was sitting in his squad car with the driver of the single-car accident. Officials say a 21-year-old Illinois driver approaching the scene then lost control of her car and crashed into the squad car and tow truck.

RCSO

The tow truck operators were able to jump over the median wall to avoid being hit. The deputy seated in his driver's seat was treated and released for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials say the 21-year-old driver was not injured.

RCSO

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. Officials say speed, weather, and controlled substances were factors in the accident.

