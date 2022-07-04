Watch Now
Racine celebrates annual 4th of July parade: 'Feels like we’ve got some normalcy'

Hundreds of people gather on Main Street to ring in the nation's birthday
Taking over almost every inch of Main Street, the Racine Fourth of July Parade had a little something for everyone.
RACINE, Wisc. — Taking over Main Street, the Racine Fourth of July Parade had a little something for everyone.

From school dance teams to musicians, even the city’s smallest and furriest residents got in on the fun.

The parade also celebrated Racine’s growing diversity, highlighting the beauty and culture of its community.

Parade-goer James Beardsley, who’s been coming to Racine’s celebration since he was a baby, says this year’s parade feels extra sweet.

“It feels good, it feels like we’ve got some normalcy back. Being able to see everyone’s beautiful faces without the masks is kind of nice,” said Beardsley.

Many families say this is an annual tradition, giving them a chance to slow down and celebrate with the ones they love.

“Fourth of July was my late husband’s favorite, most favorite holiday. And so, that was something that he wanted to do and the fact that we lived on Main Street presented a perfect opportunity,” said parade-goer Diane Frye.

