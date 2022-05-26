Racine announces Juneteenth week-long event series beginning June 11

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine announced a week-long celebration of Juneteenth with events running Saturday, June 11 to June 18.
According to a news release, the events include the following:
Saturday, June 11
- PWNS Miss Juneteenth Pageant
Sunday, June 12
- Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony
- Underground Railroad Heritage Trail
Monday, June 13
- Mahogany Gallery Black Art Museum
- Black History Class
- Biblical Black History Presentation
Tuesday, June 14
- Workshops sponsored by Chase in partnership with RUSD, HBCU, and Divine 9
- Know Your Rights Information Sessions
Wednesday, June 15
- Racine County Day at the Bryant Center
- Money Smart and Home Buyers Workshops sponsored by Chase
Thursday, June 16
- Understanding Insurance Sponsored by the Urban League
- Credit, Savings, and Budget Sponsored by Chase
- Black Nurses Association Mental Health and Wellness
Friday, June 17
- A Night To Remember Sneakers Ball at Festival Hall (tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or the Bryant Center)
Saturday, June 18
- NAACP Freedom Walk
- Caron Butler Basketball Camp and Jimmy Ward Football Camp
- Official Juneteenth Annual Celebration at Noon
- National Recording Artist Dave Hollister performance at 6pm
All event details can be found by clicking here or by calling Lesia Hill at 262-636-9235.