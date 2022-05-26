Racine announces Juneteenth week-long event series beginning June 11

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine announced a week-long celebration of Juneteenth with events running Saturday, June 11 to June 18.

According to a news release, the events include the following:

Saturday, June 11



PWNS Miss Juneteenth Pageant

Sunday, June 12



Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

Underground Railroad Heritage Trail

Monday, June 13



Mahogany Gallery Black Art Museum

Black History Class

Biblical Black History Presentation

Tuesday, June 14



Workshops sponsored by Chase in partnership with RUSD, HBCU, and Divine 9

Know Your Rights Information Sessions

Wednesday, June 15



Racine County Day at the Bryant Center

Money Smart and Home Buyers Workshops sponsored by Chase

Thursday, June 16



Understanding Insurance Sponsored by the Urban League

Credit, Savings, and Budget Sponsored by Chase

Black Nurses Association Mental Health and Wellness

Friday, June 17



A Night To Remember Sneakers Ball at Festival Hall (tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or the Bryant Center)

Saturday, June 18



NAACP Freedom Walk

Caron Butler Basketball Camp and Jimmy Ward Football Camp

Official Juneteenth Annual Celebration at Noon

National Recording Artist Dave Hollister performance at 6pm

All event details can be found by clicking here or by calling Lesia Hill at 262-636-9235.

