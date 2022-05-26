Watch
Racine announces Juneteenth week-long event series beginning June 11

Posted at 9:00 PM, May 25, 2022
RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine announced a week-long celebration of Juneteenth with events running Saturday, June 11 to June 18.

According to a news release, the events include the following:

Saturday, June 11

  • PWNS Miss Juneteenth Pageant

Sunday, June 12

  • Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony
  • Underground Railroad Heritage Trail

Monday, June 13

  • Mahogany Gallery Black Art Museum
  • Black History Class
  • Biblical Black History Presentation

Tuesday, June 14

  • Workshops sponsored by Chase in partnership with RUSD, HBCU, and Divine 9
  • Know Your Rights Information Sessions

Wednesday, June 15

  • Racine County Day at the Bryant Center
  • Money Smart and Home Buyers Workshops sponsored by Chase

Thursday, June 16

  • Understanding Insurance Sponsored by the Urban League
  • Credit, Savings, and Budget Sponsored by Chase
  • Black Nurses Association Mental Health and Wellness

Friday, June 17

  • A Night To Remember Sneakers Ball at Festival Hall (tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or the Bryant Center)

Saturday, June 18

  • NAACP Freedom Walk
  • Caron Butler Basketball Camp and Jimmy Ward Football Camp
  • Official Juneteenth Annual Celebration at Noon
  • National Recording Artist Dave Hollister performance at 6pm

All event details can be found by clicking here or by calling Lesia Hill at 262-636-9235.

