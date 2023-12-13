R&B artist Keith Sweat, SWV & Pretty Ricky coming to Fiserv Forum this February

MILWAUKEE — Keith Sweat will be performing at Fiserv on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, and will have two R&B groups as special guests.

The popular R&B artist Keith Sweat is known for "Nobody" and "I Want Her."

Sisters With Voices is a music trio that will special guest. Their most-known songs are "I'm So Into You," "Weak" and "Right Here." They are known for their soulful harmonies.

The other special guest is Pretty Rick. They first gained recognition in 2005 for their "Bluestars" album. The album featured hit singles such as "Grind With Me" and "Your Body," which helped the group earn a fan base.

Tickets for the tour are on sale and can be bought at Ticketmaster or Fiserv Forum's website.

