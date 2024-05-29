'Quiet vacationing' trend growing among Millennials

In Today's Talker — A new survey is shining a light on how Millennials are creating a "work-around culture" when it comes to paid time off.

According to a Harris Poll, nearly 4 in 10 Millennials say they've taken time off without communicating it to their manager.

It's a trend called "quiet vacationing."

A similar number of people who work remotely admit to moving their mouse to show they're still active on company platforms like Slack or Teams when they're not actually working.

