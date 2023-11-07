Queen of Thanksgiving Martha Stewart says slow down on those Christmas decorations

In Today's Talker - the queen of Thanksgiving weighs in on an autumn favorite during a visit on the TODAY Show.
Stewart says she loves the holidays, but that Thanksgiving is her favorite.
She loves it so much that in the past she's taken a stance against the "day-after-Halloween-means-Christmastime" crowd.
Stewart also weighed in on the use of pumpkin spice flavoring in various products:
"In a pie, I love it. In anything else, I do not love it," said Stewart.
Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.
