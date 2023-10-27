Quad shifting work to Milwaukee area: Report

MILWAUKEE — The company Quad is closing a plant in Illinois and transferring production to other plants in southeast Wisconsin.

That's according to TMJ4 News partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. They report production is shifting to plants in West Allis and Pewaukee.

Quad makes commercial printers and marketing. They are closing their Effingham plant by the end of the year.

Because Effingham does direct mail, the Wisconsin plantS will pick up those efforts, according to the BizJournal.

Quad said it is offering workers incentives to transfer to the Quad facilities in the US where the Effingham work is being consolidated, including West Allis and Pewaukee, according to the BizJournal.

