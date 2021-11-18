Watch
QAnon backer sentenced to 14 months for attack on reservists

Ted S. Warren/AP
In this May 14, 2020, photo, a person carries a sign supporting QAnon at a protest rally in Olympia, Wash., against Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state stay-at-home orders made in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. QAnon is a wide-ranging conspiracy fiction spread largely through the internet, centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the "deep state" and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. It is based on cryptic postings by the anonymous "Q," purportedly a government insider. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 18:06:35-05

MILWAUKEE — A QAnon supporter accused of attacking two U.S. Army reservists in a Milwaukee suburb has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Ian Alan Olson, of Nashotah, drove a car spray-painted with QAnon slogans to the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee on March 15.

He allegedly shouted, “This is for America” before firing two or three paintball rounds at the soldiers. His gun then jammed. The rounds did not hit the reservists, who initially believed Olson was holding a real firearm.

One of the servicemen tackled Olson and held him to the ground until police arrived.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

