Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

QAnon backer accused of firing paintball rounds at soldiers

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
In this May 14, 2020, photo, a person carries a sign supporting QAnon at a protest rally in Olympia, Wash., against Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state stay-at-home orders made in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. QAnon is a wide-ranging conspiracy fiction spread largely through the internet, centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the "deep state" and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. It is based on cryptic postings by the anonymous "Q," purportedly a government insider. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
QAnon
Posted at 5:15 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 18:15:44-04

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a QAnon supporter arrested Friday for allegedly firing paintball rounds at two reservists in a Milwaukee suburb recently traveled to Washington, D.C. and promised violence there.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Ian Alan Olson of Nashotah, drove a car spray-painted with QAnon slogans to the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee on March 15 and shouted, “This is for America.” He then fired two or three paintball rounds at the soldiers before his rifle jammed. The shots missed.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Olson allegedly told intake staff at the Waukesha County Jail that he had failed to deliver his message in Washington and would “cause mass casualty” if he were released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku