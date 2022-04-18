'Put the guns down': Home near 28th and Brown shot 'dozens' of times Easter afternoon

MILWAUKEE — A quiet Easter morning for one Milwaukee family turned to chaos after the house they just moved into was shot at multiple times.

The Milwaukee Police Department said an unknown subject fired multiple shots at the occupied home near 28th and Brown around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

Dozens of bullet holes are marked around the home, including inside.

The homeowners say it all started with an argument.

"People should just put the guns down, honestly," homeowner James Cooper said.

Cooper and his younger brother had just moved into the home on Friday. Two days later, their home was shot at nearly 30 times in broad daylight.

"I'm like, wait those are gunshots," Cooper said. "I looked at the house and there was bullet holes in the house."

Cooper said his brother had gotten into an argument with someone he knew.

"They left and then 10 minutes later, it was somebody shooting right here in the middle of the street," Cooper said.

Shaquan Dickerson's house sits across the street from where the shooting took place. He has lived in the area for 12 years and says he has never seen anything like this before.

"Growing up here, it was peaceful. Kids would be out in the community outside," Dickerson said. "I'm tired of the shootings to be honest. There's no point."

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

