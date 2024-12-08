A driver led law enforcement on a pursuit Sunday, Dec. 8, that began in Milwaukee County and ended in Racine.

DOT cameras captured the driver heading southbound on I-94 into Racine.

WATCH: Pursuit ends near I-94 at Hwy 20 in Racine, Sunday morning

State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org

The driver then attempted to exit the freeway by driving the wrong way on an on-ramp near Highway 20.

Law enforcement then surrounded the vehicle with guns drawn. Officers then removed the driver from the vehicle just before the DOT camera feed was cut.

TMJ4 has reached out to law enforcement for further information.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error