Pursuit ends after driver crashes into parked car near 15th and Walnut; gun, drugs recovered

MILWAUKEE — A brief police pursuit in Milwaukee ended when a suspect crashed into a parked car on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a deputy saw a car that was wanted in connection to an investigation around 1 p.m.

A brief pursuit began but ended when the suspect driver crashed into a parked car near 15th and Walnut. Three occupants fled from the car on foot.

MCSO says two were quickly captured, but one suspect remains at large.

Deputies recovered an assault rifle, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl from the vehicle.

"The investigation is ongoing, but the deputy who first spotted the suspect vehicle, and those who subsequently responded to assist him, should be commended for their hard work," MCSO said. "Thanks to their efforts, a lethal weapon was taken from the wrong hands and off the streets."

