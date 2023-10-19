Purple Thursday: Show support for domestic violence survivors

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Purple Thursday is a special way you can show support for survivors.

It is a day where people are encouraged to not only wear purple but share places that can help.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center has been a pillar of peace for almost 50 years. Their data showed that in Wisconsin there are over 94,000 victims of intimate partner violence each year - with over 9,000 in Milwaukee County alone.

Purple Thursday isn't just about wearing a color - but showing support and spreading awareness about the resources available.

You can get help 24 hours a day, seven days a week:



When the sun goes down on Friday, the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee will light up purple to honor, celebrate, and remember domestic violence survivors. The family peace center has planned an evening of activities for you to enjoy. Find the details on their website.

