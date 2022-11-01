Pups pack Runaway Dog Park on its last night following FAA orders to close

OAK CREEK, Wis. — After operating as an off-leash dog park for 15 years, Runaway Dog Park permanently closed Monday night so the land can be used for aviation services.

Following Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) orders released in August, Runaway Dog Park in Oak Creek has closed permanently.

The park was managed by Milwaukee Country Parks, though the land itself is owned by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Due to the land's ownership, it falls under FAA oversight.

It was determined that airport-owned land needed to be used for aviation services after reviewing a new Mitchell International Airport past plan.

Monday was the last night for the dog park to be open and Runaway Dog Park was absolutely packed with pups of all breeds. Cars filled the long driveway that headed into the park.

Though it is sad to see Runaway Dog Park close, Milwaukee County Parks announced that they would be including funding in the 2023 parks budget for a study to find other land plots that could be in the running for Runaway Dog Park.

If you would like to provide Milwaukee Country Parks with your idea of where a new dog park could be located, you can add a pin to their map on the Runaway Dog Park website.

