Pup parents needed: Wisconsin Humane Society in urgent need of dog adopters

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in search of dog adopters and foster pup parents as their dog kennel is at capacity.

The WHS has reduced dog adoption fees due to the rising dog population at all of their shelters.

Now through Wednesday, June 11, adoption fees for dogs over 6 months old are $75, and fees for “benchwarmer” dogs are $25.

“Dog kennel capacity is at crisis level, and we are in desperate need of canine adopters and foster parents,” said Angela Speed, vice president of marketing and communications. “Right now, we are caring for nearly 400 dogs across our organization, with more than 100 of them ready to go home today!”

Click here to check out dogs available for adoption. WHS has locations in Sturgeon Bay, Green Bay, Saukville, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha.

Can’t adopt but still want to help? You can make a difference in the life of an animal by bringing one home to foster! WHS will provide all necessary medications, supplies, food, instructions, and support. You will provide the love they need until the pup is ready for a home of their own.

Click here to apply to he a pup foster parent.

