Punch Bowl Social to announce reopening plans in Milwaukee's Deer District following lawsuit settlement

MILWAUKEE — The Punch Bowl Social, next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, will soon announce reopening plans after a lawsuit settlement.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the lawsuit was over ownership of the games, cooking equipment and other valuables inside the entertainment venue.

The venue closed in April 2020 amid the COVID-119 pandemic and remained closed after its operator filed for bankruptcy.

New Punch Bowl Milwaukee LLC, a different operator group, forged an agreement with the Bucks ownership group that owns the building east of Fiserv Forum to reopen the venue, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

The opening has been delayed due to the lawsuit which focused on who owned the items left in place when Punch Bowl Social closed in 2020.

“This settlement resolves any and all outstanding legal matters surrounding the location’s assets and provides a clear path forward for the location to resume operations under the ownership of New Punch Bowl Milwaukee LLC,” that statement reads. “Further details will be announced shortly regarding the re-opening and future operations of Punch Bowl Social’s Milwaukee location.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

