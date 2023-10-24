Punch Bowl Social in the Deer District officially closes

MILWAUKEE — Punch Bowl Social located in the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee, has officially closed.

That's according to TMJ4 News partners at OnMilwaukee. They report a Deer District official confirmed the news but offered no other context.

Punch Bowl opened its doors in March of 2019 as an "eat-ertainment" venue serving quality food and cocktails as well as karaoke, bowling and other games.

But after one year and during the COVID pandemic, the business closed. They reopened in March but struggled financially. OnMilwaukee notes restaurants across town have struggled post-pandemic with rising costs and the lack of quality employees.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip