Pulaski man pardoned for Jan. 6 actions following Trump executive order

PULASKI (NBC 26) — A northeast Wisconsin man is among those pardoned by former President Donald Trump for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol events.

Milan Federal Prison in Michigan confirmed to NBC 26 that Riley Kasper was one of nine people released after Trump’s pardon. Kasper was freed at midnight Tuesday.

According to the Department of Justice, Kasper is from Pulaski.

He was arrested in March of 2022 for assaulting police with chemical bear spray during the capitol breach.

According to the Department of Justice, Kasper stated on social media, "There is definitely something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear and watching them run."

Kasper was sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty in September of 2023.

NBC 26 spoke to a couple of members of Kasper's family Tuesday. They tell us they have not spoken to Kasper in years.

One family member had no comment on his conviction or pardon.

When talking about Kasper's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, another family member said everyone has a right to express what they feel, but nobody should hurt someone else physically.