Pulaski family impacted by bonfire incident reacts to news of 18-year-old charged in explosion

PULASKI (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old man is facing 13 felony charges in connection to the October 2022 bonfire explosion on Cedar Drive in Shawano County near Pulaski.

"It probably impacted more than 13," Brandon Brzeczkowski said, who suffered severe burns in the explosion. "Maybe not physically, but mentally for all those people that had just to watch it."

Brandon, 19, is still on his journey to recovery. He says the outdoors is where he finds his joy. Golf is a favorite.

"I'm healing up pretty good, I feel like, for trying to get back to normal I guess," Brandon said.

Last October, Brandon was at the bonfire near Pulaski to celebrate the high school's homecoming.

Authorities said an accelerant was thrown on the bonfire, causing an explosion.

"You know, we were all on fire," Brandon said. "So, I was rolling how they taught us, you know. And, I remember that."

Authorities said multiple people suffered severe burns from the explosion.

Brandon received skin grafts on his hands and face at a Milwaukee hospital.

"Where they got all the skin was from my thighs," Brandon said.

Tammy Brzeczkowski Brandon Brzeczkowski had skin graft surgery on his hands and face at a Milwaukee hospital following the bonfire explosion near Pulaski in October.

Brandon said his first stay in Milwaukee lasted for nearly three weeks and has had other surgeries since.

His GoFundMe page has raised more than $46,000.

"Still get letters to this day of just, 'how you're doing,'" Brandon said.

In an update in the case Thursday, 18-year-old Samuel Armstrong was charged in connection to the bonfire incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Armstrong told police he was one of two people who threw a barrel that contained gasoline onto the bonfire.

The complaint explains a 55-gallon barrel that was about a quarter full of fuel was tossed into the fire.

In the complaint, Armstrong told deputies he was asking someone all night to throw the barrel into the fire, and was eventually told to "just do it."

The complaint states Armstrong was drinking beer the night of the explosion. He told police "he did not realize the barrel would do what it did and injure someone," according to the complaint.

A judge set a $100,000 signature bond for Armstrong.

"It's been over 10 months," Brandon's mom, Tammy, said. "It's about time."

"We just need to put it behind us, and continue on, and continue to thank the community," Brandon's dad, Bruce, said.

As Brandon continues to heal, he said the night of the explosion will always be in the back of his head.

"I mean, it's there," Brandon said. "Not much you can do about it."

Now, the Brzeczkowski family says they're looking for closure.

During his initial appearance Thursday, the court accepted Armstrong's preliminary hearing waiver.

Armstrong is scheduled for an arraignment on Sept. 13.