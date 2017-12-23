Public service announcement for the holidays

MILWAUKEE -- Not every family may be fortunate as yours for the holidays. A PSA is showing us that sobering truth. Click here to watch.

Shea Halula co-chair of the Milwaukee County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Prescription helped create the PSA.

He shared it is important to look out for your loved ones this holiday.

"Just tell them I'm here for you, I love you," said Halula.

Halula says substance abuse and suicides rise each Christmas.