Public safety front of mind for Milwaukee ahead of Mayor's 'State of the City' address

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will give his State of the City address on Monday, talking about the city’s current issues and accomplishments.

TMJ4 got a preview of his speech on Sunday. The main topics will include public safety and growing Milwaukee.

“The right mix of revenue, the right trajectory of crime and violence reduction, all of those are part of the mix to make the city grow,” Mayor Johnson explained.

As the mayor touched on public safety at the dress rehearsal, TMJ4 received a call about a deadly shooting just five miles away.

Tyjuan Meredith was at home watching TV when he heard four or five gunshots.

“It’s not even hot. I’m really scared of what it’s going to be like when it’s actually hot out there,” Meredith said.

Other people we spoke with, not related to the shooting, shared the concern for public safety.

“I have a six-year-old so safety and education are my two main things,” Tatyanna Rosemond said while making a Sunday night grocery run.

“I’ll tell you right now, the community does not feel safe talking to police officers. We need to find better ways of how to help the community.”

The mayor said he would touch on the city’s efforts to increase safety, including accountability and prevention.

He also shared that growth will be a key part of Milwaukee’s future.

"There’s a lot of conversation about growing downtown Milwaukee and having people add to the property tax is only going to be a good thing. I’m very proud of Milwaukee,” Sabrina Raber, who lives in the area, said.

Other topics people hoped the Mayor will talk about include education and traffic.

“It starts with community, starts with the mayor, and starts with everybody wanting to change,” Rosemond said.

The Mayor will deliver the 'State of the City' speech at 9:00 a.m. Monday at Western Building Products Inc.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip