Public hearings scheduled Thursday to address utility rate spike

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — With utility prices set to rise in 2023, a public hearing happening today will give customers that are facing a nearly double-digit rate hike a chance to speak up.

At 2 and 6 p.m., the Washington Park Senior Center will welcome all customers that want to share their thoughts on the upcoming rate hike. Non-profit organization Citizens Utility Board says this hearing comes as new information shows people could see an average increase of more than 13% in their monthly bill starting as soon as January.

Last summer, We Energies sent a letter to its customers breaking down the upcoming changes, with residential customers originally seeing a $6 or almost 6% spike in their electric bill per month. The Citizens Utility Board shared new data that shows that the changes are even greater with customers seeing a 13% jump instead.

And in response, the organization is encouraging people to speak up against the changes to the public service commission in one of the two public hearings. If you want to participate, keep in mind you can either come to the hearing or send your comments online. You can't do both.

