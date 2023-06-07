PTSD Awareness Month: Wisconsin veteran finds healing with help of horses

MILWAUKEE — Life for Glenn Perry hasn't always been easy. After serving overseas in Vietnam, he found himself having a hard time adjusting back to day-to-day life.

"Everything had changed. Your friends have moved on, gotten married, or going to school and you're kind of left behind," said Glenn.

He found himself in a dark place, struggling with his PTSD as memories of the war filled his head.

"I came from a past generation where men were supposed to be strong and don't show emotion, don't cry," said Glenn.

According to theU.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 12 million people across the country live with post-traumatic stress disorder. But many, including veterans, don't get the help they need.

"We lose 22 veterans a day that dies by suicide," said Glenn. "I'm one of them and we're a family so what affects them affects me."

But through Glenn's pain, he found purpose with MKE Urban Stables' Equine-Assisted Therapy Program.

"It's the use of horses to assist in a psychotherapy process," said Mary McIntosh, the executive director of MKE Urban Stables. "This is an opportunity for someone to be able to come here to the stables and spend time with a horse and just be present with that horse and forget about your troubles here and your troubles there."

Over the course of eight weeks, Glenn learned about and worked with horses who in turn gave him a new perspective on life.

"It gives you a breather, a chance to regenerate," said Glenn. "I've come back several times now."

"It's amazing what the horses can bring out of people," said McIntosh.

And for any veterans out there struggling, Glenn wants you to know this:

"You're not alone."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

