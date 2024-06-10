Provost Kimo Ah Yun to serve as acting president of Marquette University

Provost Kimo Ah Yun will serve as acting president of Marquette University, according to a press release from Marquette University on Monday.

The announcement comes just a day after news that the President of Marquette University, Michael Lovell, died while on a trip to Italy.

Marquette University Marquette University President Michael Lovell died after a three-year-battle with a rare form of cancer.

Acting President Ah Yun, who will continue as provost, joined Marquette in 2016 as dean of the Diederich College of Communication.

He was named acting provost in 2018 and permanent provost in 2019.

Prior to joining Marquette University, he was associate dean of the College of Arts and Letters at California State University, Sacramento, where he also served as chair of the Department of Communication Studies, director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, and professor of communication studies.

“While this is an unfathomable loss and Mike Lovell is irreplaceable, the Board of Trustees is committed to supporting our campus community and ensuring Marquette continues to carry out our Catholic, Jesuit mission that Mike lived every day,” said Todd Adams, chair of the Marquette University Board of Trustees in an emailed statement Monday. “Mike would want us to make certain that we do everything possible to make sure that Marquette continues to shine its light for generations. Thus, the board is grateful to Acting President Ah Yun for agreeing to continue our important work.”

Lovell had battled sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, for the past three years.

Tim Vetscher Marquette University President Michael Lovell seen at an event.

According to the statement from Marquette University, Lovell and his wife were in Rome with members of the Society of Jesus and the Marquette University Board of Trustees on a Jesuit formation pilgrimage.

He fell ill and was taken to a hospital.

