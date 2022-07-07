'Proven shot maker': Milwaukee Bucks sign forward Joe Ingles

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday the team has signed forward Joe Ingles.

Ingles has spent all eight seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz. According to the Bucks, Ingles appeared in 590 games with 313 starts and is the franchise's all-time leader in three-pointers made with 1,071.

“Joe is a proven shot maker who will add great depth to our roster,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He is a terrific person and teammate who will fit in well with our team and community. We’re thrilled to welcome Joe and his family to Milwaukee.”

In his eight seasons with the Jazz, the 34-year-old Australian averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 40.8% from three and 44.9% from the field. According to the Bucks, Ingles was the runner up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award following the 2020-21 season and played in all 82 games with the Jazz for three straight seasons from 2016 to 2019.

"Ingles also saw action in 45 playoff games with Utah, making 40 starts, and holds postseason career averages of 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 39.2% from three," the Bucks said in a statement.

