Protestors call on Children’s Wisconsin to reconsider service reduction at Milwaukee Clinic

MILWAUKEE — People in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park neighborhood once again called on Children’s Wisconsin Saturday to reconsider its decision to greatly reduces services at Next Door Pediatric Clinic.

The healthcare provider previously announced plans to stop primary care services at the clinic come December.

“We’re not just going to let this happen,” said Coalition on Lead Emergency Outreach Director Oren Harper. “We have to have a voice.”

Harper joined dozens of parents and neighborhood leaders as they marched through the area Saturday chanting things like “Who do we love? Next Door!” and “Keep Next Door Open!”

Protesters echoed concerns made by hundreds in Milwaukee, who signed an online petition opposing the switch up soon after Children’s Wisconsin made the announcement.

“We feel like the closing of this clinic would be very detrimental to this neighborhood,” Harper said.

She said without Next Door more than two thousand patients would be left without reasonable access to healthcare.

Officials from Children’s Wisconsin previously cited space and size limitations as cause for the change. They also said they would help families transfer care to other locations.

Deanna Branch said she’s been taking her children to Next Door for about eight years. She said transfers would put people at a disadvantage.

“More than half the patients have to walk,” Branch explained. “It’s gonna put a strain on the community. It’s gonna but a strain on me as a parent.”

COLE’s Chief Program Officer Tamika Glen said the north-side clinic is especially crucial for addressing Milwaukee’s Lead poisoning problem.

Glen said a reduction in services would make it harder for her group to refer families for screening and detection, services Next Door would no longer offer.

It’s the reason mom and health equity organizer Diannia Merriett join protesters asking Children’s Wisconsin to rethink its plans.

“I would just really ask people to read Children’s mission statement,” Merriett said. “See if they feel like they’re really living up to that by closing down this clinic.”

