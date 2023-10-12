Protest underway in downtown Milwaukee in support of Palestine

A large protest in support of Palestine is underway in downtown Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Anti-War Committee (MAC) is hosting the rally and march for Palestinian solidarity. It began at Zeidler Square at 5 p.m. Wednesday to show support for the people of Palestine standing against Israeli occupation, according to a news release.

TMJ4

Organizers said, "This rally comes as Palestinian resistance fighters launched a surprise attack against their oppressors: the violent, apartheid Israeli regime. Israel has already begun a vicious retaliation, including a blockade on food, water, electricity, and fuel. As local politicians such as Rep. Moore and Senator Baldwin continue to support the genocide against Palestinians, MAC is committed to holding them accountable and making the voices of the people of Milwaukee heard!"

TMJ4

MAC describes itself as "a grassroots anti-war organization committed to de-militarization in Milwaukee and abroad."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TMJ4

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip