Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Prosecutors want to show Kyle Rittenhouse video at trial

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse listens to defense attorney John Pierce during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
Kyle Rittenhouse
Posted at 7:07 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 20:07:07-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors want a video of Kyle Rittenhouse accepted into evidence that they say shows him talking about wanting to shoot people, footage taken about two weeks before Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third.

Rittenhouse is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 1 on a host of charges A hearing on motions is set for Sept. 17. Rittenhouse maintains he fired in self-defense.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that prosecutors filed a motion asking that the 29-second video be admitted as evidence. Prosecutors say that the video shows Rittenhouse watching some men exiting a CVS store and then commenting that he wishes he had his rifle so he could shoot them.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award