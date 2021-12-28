Watch
Prosecutors have charged 60-plus people in Kenosha protests

Morry Gash (AP)
Police stand near a building that was on fire during protests, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Sunday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Posted at 2:44 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 15:44:56-05

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have now charged more than 60 people in connection with offenses committed during protests against police brutality and racism in Kenosha last year.

Lee Newspapers reported Tuesday that Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley's office has filed more than 90 separate charges, including 70 felonies and 18 misdemeanors.

Six cases involved juveniles.

The felony counts ranged from burglary to making threats against police or National Guard troops.

Demonstrations began in August after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance.

Blake survived his wounds but is paralyzed from the waist down.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot three protesters, killing two, during one of the protests. He was acquitted of multiple charges in November.

