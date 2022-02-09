Proposed Wisconsin law would require food delivery services to have contracts with restaurants

MILWAUKEE — Restaurants in Milwaukee say they've experienced headache after headache dealing with food delivery services adding them to apps without their permission, leading to upset customers. But, that could soon change.

Wisconsin lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday for a bill that would put requirements on third-party food delivery services like Door Dash and Uber Eats.

If passed, these apps would not be allowed to list a restaurant on its network without written consent from the owner.

It would also require an accurate menu, and disclose to restaurants the amount of any commissions, delivery fees, and promotional fees charged.

"If they are going to be delivering that restaurant's product, the restaurant should have some say over how it's delivered and the safety of it," said Wisconsin Representative, Christine Sinicki.

"By protecting independent restaurants and bars from the larger corporations that are third-party delivery systems is a great and successful thing for the entire community," said Dan Jacobs, owner of DanDan restaurant.

If this bill gets voted out of committee, lawmakers say it could be on the Senate floor and heard by members as early as next week.

