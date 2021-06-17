Proposed Third Ward apartment tower gets design board's approval

MILWAUKEE — A 295-unit apartment tower proposed in the Third World received a key approval from the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board Wednesday.

Developer Hines wants to build the $140 million tower on the parking lot at Water Street and St. Paul Avenue, right next to the Milwaukee River.

Senior managing director of Hines, Tom D’Arcy, tells our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal that construction could start in the spring of 2022, pending approvals from the city, with a potential opening date in 2024.

On Wednesday, the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board gave Hines' plan the OK after approving a certificate of appropriateness.

The proposed apartment building would stand 32 stories tall. It would also have an attached seven-story parking garage next door and an outdoor pool, among other amenities.

The first floor would host 15,000 square feet of retail space, which could contain a restaurant, cafe and outdoor seating over the river, according to the BizJournal.

