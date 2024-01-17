Watch Now
Proposed Kenosha casino takes another step toward approval

The Kenosha County Board finally voted around 1:00 Wednesday morning after a its meeting started late. The vote was 10-9 in favor of the casino.
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 07:24:53-05

The Kenosha County Board had a long night Tuesday night. After a late start to the meeting, board memebers didn't come to a vote until 1:00 in the morning on Wednesday.

The board voted to approve a pact with the Menominee Nation that would support building a casino in Kenosha County. The board voted 10-9 in favor of the approval.

Just two weeks ago, the City of Kenosha's Common Council approved a similar pact, according to our reporting partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The development is expected to cost around $360 million dollars and developers estimate it could bring in between 3.5 and 8 million dollars each year in revenue.

But people in Kenosha are still split on what the new casino could mean for the new community — many took advantage of the public comment portion of the meeting to voice their concerns.

The project still needs approval from the federal government. Then it would go to the governor for final approval.

