Project: Drive Safer Town Hall to be held June 1 at Riverside University High School

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4, in conjunction with the Sherman Park Reckless Driving Task Force and Milwaukee Public Schools, is hosting another town hall.

This is part of our Project: Drive Safer initiative, a year-long commitment to combat reckless driving. The conversation will focus on solutions.

The town hall will be in the auditorium at Riverside University High School, located at 1615 E Locust Street in Milwaukee, on June 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event is free to attend, but you do need to register here. Event registration closes on May 26.

Project: Drive Safer hosts first community Town Hall

Mariam Mackar | March 13, 2023

MILWAUKEE — Over 100 people, from officials to concerned drivers, addressed the city's dangerous driving epidemic in Monday’s inaugural Project: Drive Safer Town Hall.

Hosted inside Marquette's Lubar Center, the panel consisted of Chief Deputy of the Milwaukee County Sherrif’s office Daniel Hughs, Chief Judge of Milwaukee Municipal Courts Phil Chavez, County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman, Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, and Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Analyst, Jeremy Kloss, shared that the trend in fatal crashes is moving in the wrong direction in the city, with 80 fatal crashes in 2022 versus 66 in 2021.

WisDOT data also shows the crash hotspots in the city live on Capitol Drive, Fond Du Lac Ave, and Teutonia - but community members say dangerous driving is everywhere.

One town hall member said: “I've had 17 cars in my yard, I’ve had two fatal deaths, one in my yard. I was forced out of my home in fear of not being able to work in my yard, work on snow, leaves, walk the dog, or anything.”

People in attendance also spoke on the higher trend of teen driver crashes, emphasizing the role proper road training plays in safe driving.

“I don't recall seeing people in my court for reckless driving who had taken driver's ed,” shared former judge Derek Mosely. “That wasn't the issue. The issue was people who didn't take driver's ed.”

These were only a few of the concerns mentioned as officials from state, county, and city levels all discussed their commitment to fighting the issue.

“This is the first time in the advocacy I’ve done with reckless driving that we've had city, county, and state in the same room,” said Celia Jackson, an advocate against reckless driving.

TMJ4’s Project: Drive Safer will be hosting three other town halls to continue the discussion on curbing reckless driving in the city.

