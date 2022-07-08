ProHealth Care now scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for young kids

WAUKESHA — ProHealth Care in Waukesha has begun scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for young kids.

Recently, the CDC and FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 4 years old. Each child will need three doses to be fully vaccinated. Moderna's vaccine has also been approved for young kids, but they only require two doses.

One of the locations you can take your child to for vaccinations is ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital's vaccination clinic. The vaccines will be administered by appointment only, with clinics happening on Wednesdays.

To make an appointment, you can call 262-928-5566 anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you are a ProHealth patient, you can use the ProHealth MyChar online to make an appointment.

However, ProHealth said all second dose appointments must be made by phone.

