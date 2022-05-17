Professors defend new UW-Madison leader against GOP attacks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Professors are defending the University of Wisconsin-Madison's new chancellor from GOP critics accusing her of being unabashedly liberal.

The Wisconsin chapter of the American Association of University Professors tweeted Tuesday that the criticism is grounded in “corrosive right-wing conspiracy theories” and that threats to starve the UW System of funding if Jennifer Mnookin isn't replaced as inappropriate and embarrassing.

System regents announced Monday that they had selected Mnookin to succeed Rebecca Blank. Within hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos criticized Mnookin for supporting critical race theory and donating to Democratic candidates.

Sen. Steve Nass said if regents believe she's the best choice the Legislature should freeze state aid and tuition across the system.

