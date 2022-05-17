Watch
Professors defend new UW-Madison leader against GOP attacks

Jennifer Mnookin
Max S. Gerber/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows Jennifer L. Mnookin, dean of the School of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles, on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. A group of Wisconsin professors defended Mnookin, UW-Madison's new chancellor, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from GOP critics who have accused her of being unabashedly liberal. (Max S. Gerber/University of Wisconsin-Madison via AP File)
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 13:49:20-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Professors are defending the University of Wisconsin-Madison's new chancellor from GOP critics accusing her of being unabashedly liberal.

The Wisconsin chapter of the American Association of University Professors tweeted Tuesday that the criticism is grounded in “corrosive right-wing conspiracy theories” and that threats to starve the UW System of funding if Jennifer Mnookin isn't replaced as inappropriate and embarrassing.

System regents announced Monday that they had selected Mnookin to succeed Rebecca Blank. Within hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos criticized Mnookin for supporting critical race theory and donating to Democratic candidates.

Sen. Steve Nass said if regents believe she's the best choice the Legislature should freeze state aid and tuition across the system.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

