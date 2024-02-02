Professional swimmer from Milwaukee shares passion with others

MILWAUKEE — Emilio Perez fell in love with the water when he was just five years old. Born and raised in the Milwaukee area, he learned to swim at the Konkel Park swimming pool.

"It wasn't something that I planned, but it was something that I knew I always wanted to do," he said of the sport that would eventually become a career.

He began swimming on a team at Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer. In high school, he swam on the Greenfield High School team. There he broke several state records, including for the 50 Freestyle in 2021.

"I still get goosebumps," Perez shared of his early accomplishments.

But, he said he can't point to one moment when he knew the sport he loved could be something more.

After one year in college, Perez decided it was time to try out professional swimming. Perez's parents are from Mexico and he obtained his dual-citizenship. About two years ago, he began swimming professionally for the country of his heritage.

Just last week, he was at an international meet in Japan representing Mexico.

"International swimming as a whole is very difficult, but at the same time, it's something I would never trade. I'm so grateful that I'm able to travel and do the sport that I love and just be around a great team," Perez shared.

He shared that going pro in the sport isn't necessarily lucrative. But it's his passion that drives him, and it's something he wants to share with others in his hometown.

Perez, in addition to competing on an international stage, also coaches young athletes at the aquatic center he first competed at.

"I do enjoy being here," Perez said. "They've helped me so much, it's nice being able to give back to the team that's helped me in these recent years."

But beyond swimming as a sport, he hopes others will be inspired to learn to swim so that summer fun by the pool or on the beach is safe for everyone. He called it a useful skill to have.

It's why he's working with the Milwaukee Parks Foundation on a new program to promote swimming and hopefully train more lifeguards to address the shortage we've seen over the last few years.

"Lifeguards are the people that make it work. Without them, we don't have the pools and people can't learn and it's just sad to see," Perez said. "I think everyone needs access to these pools, and not only the pools but the parks in general because it leads to happier, healthier lives."

Next week on TMJ4 News, we'll have a closer look at the new program through the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and how Perez and other community members are working to promote swimming and water safety across Milwaukee County.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip