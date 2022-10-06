Professional bull riding to return to Fiserv Forum in March

MILWAUKEE — Professional Bull Riders (PBR) elite Unleash the Beast tour is returning to Milwaukee for the PBR Milwaukee Invitational. This is the second consecutive season that PBR's Unleash the Beast is returning to Fiserv Forum.

The PBR Milwaukee Invitational will be taking place on March 11 and 12, 2023.

The PBR last bucked in Milwaukee in Feb. 2022 in which Joao Ricardo Vieira won the tour stop with a flawless 3-for-3.

The PBR Milwaukee Invitational will begin with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Round 2 will take place at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 12

After Round 2 Sunday afternoon, the top 12 will advance to the championship round for one more chance at the tour stop title. The scores are determined by combining the riders' individual scores from both rounds.

According to a news release, during the 2023 season, the PBR Milwaukee Invitational will celebrate its 30th anniversary since 20 cowboys broke away from the traditional rodeo with the belief that bull riding could be a standalone sport.

More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across three U.S. tours and multiple international circuits. PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB) is televised and features the top bull riders in the world.

The other tours are the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) and the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD). International circuits for PBR take place in Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico.

This year, PBR launched the PBR Team Series—eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide.

Tickets for the Milwaukee's Unleash the Beast tour spot can be purchased at the Fiserv Forum website.

More information regarding PBR can be found on the PBR website.

