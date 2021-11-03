Professional bull riders return to Fiserv Forum in February

MILWAUKEE — The world's top bull riders and rankest bucking bulls are returning to Milwaukee for the first time since 2018.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) arrives at Fiserv Forum Feb. 4 and 5 for the PBR Unleash the Beast Ariat Invitational.

Each competitor's goal is to sit atop the world standings leader-board early on as the 2022 world title race begins, officials say.

Officials say 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco and other fan favorites including 2020 PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme, two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood, 2016 World Champion Cooper Davis, veteran riders like Joao Ricardo Vieira and many more will be among the riders expected to compete throughout the weekend.

The show begins at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 and 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. Tickets are on sale now and range from $15 to $105. Fans can purchase them here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip