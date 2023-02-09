Professional Bowlers Association unveils new type of tournament in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites and sports go hand in hand. But there is one that frames itself above the rest.

"Bowling is in Wisconsinites' DNA," says Tom Clark, commissioner of the PBA and Milwaukee resident.

This summer, bowling is giving everyone a chance to strike it big.

"Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) has always been for the greatest bowlers in the world. But recently we started a new program, called The League Bowler Association Program. This tournament is the first one that the PBA has run that is for everyone, every skill level," says Clark.

At Bowlero in Wawautosa, the 2023 PBA National Championships may be a first of its kind, but it's far from the first prestigious event to be held at the 72-lane complex built in 1958.

"You can even get tips from the pros. We'll have pros here every weekend during the run of this tournament. You can watch them compete but you don't have to bowl against them. You bowl, you post your score against people in your division and that's what you are trying to win," says Clark.

"This is an iconic venue in the sport. The Professional Bowlers Association did events here in the '60s, '70s. We had our World Series of Bowling here last year. The Masters has been held here. And many of the world's greatest bowlers have come from this area and won National Championships."

Not just a central location for bowlers across the nation, it's Wisconsinites themselves that provide the perfect environment for the PBA.

"All the local business that will see great economic impact from the fact that thousands of people from around the country are going to come here to compete. They'll welcome bowlers and be able to talk bowling with them. So all the bowlers will feel comfortable here," says Clark.

With registration as simple as giving your shoe size, there really is no reason not to follow through.

"Go to PBA.com and you are going to be able to find it. You are going to pick your squad and you are going to pick the day that you are going to compete, because this tournament goes over the summer June to July, several weekends," says Clark. "Once you walk in this building, you're going to have the urge to roll that ball and knock over those pins, so you are going to have fun doing it."

Still split on the idea? Well, beginner's luck to turn into some serious cash.

"There's a lot of prize money in this event. This event has $500,000 worth of prize money. So there's a way and there's a path and all people need is a little encouragement and direction," says Clark.

In other words, it's time to 'ball up' and start working on your 'roll-out.'

