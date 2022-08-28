Pro skydiver dies after landing in a pond during test run at Skydive Midwest

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office says a 36-year-old professional skydiver from Tennessee has died from traumatic injuries after landing in a pond Sunday morning.

The skydiver was doing test runs at Skydive Midwest's property for the national championship competition taking place this week.

Officials say it appears the skydiver was coming down at the wrong angle, which resulted in the pond landing.

Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived within minutes and began life-saving measures. Shortly after, Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue arrived and continued resuscitation efforts but unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Fellow skydivers at the event said his parachute deployed and he showed no signs of distress before, during or immediately before the landing.

There were several other skydivers doing the same exercises today.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend their sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends.

