Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in downtown Milwaukee, demand ceasefire in Gaza

MILWAUKEE — Pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in downtown Milwaukee, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The group walked from Milwaukee City Hall to the Manpower headquarters.

Health officials in Gaza say thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since an attack by Hamas militants last month on Israeli civilians.

The rally in Milwaukee came the same day as the White House announced Israel agreed to daily "humanitarian pauses" to the fighting in northern Gaza to allow civilians to flee the war zone.



Scripps News reports the Israeli military will begin implementing four-hour pauses beginning Thursday. An announcement will be made three hours prior. Israel will also reportedly open a second corridor along a coastal road for Palestinians to exit.

Leo Correa/AP Israeli armoured vehicles drive along the fence around the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Israeli military officials also say they have completely encircled Gaza City and battling Hamas "in the depths" of the territory's most populated center.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. is still in diplomatic talks to negotiate the release of more than 200 hostages in Hamas custody, according to Scripps News.

