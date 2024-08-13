PRIMARY DAY: Voters choosing candidates in races for Congress, state legislature and local offices

Tuesday is Primary Day across Wisconsin.

Voters will be narrowing down the number of candidates in races for Congress, state legislature and some county offices.

Top vote getters will move onto the November 5th ballot. Voters will also select the President in that election.

What voters see on their ballots Tuesday depends on where they live. It's important to remember you can only vote for candidates in one political party.

Remember to bring a valid Wisconsin drivers license or ID, including military ID, passport or unexpired photo ID issued by Wisconsin accredited university or college. You must be 18 years old to vote.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. You need to be in line by at least 8:00 p.m. to be able to cast a ballot.

