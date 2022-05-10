Watch
PrideFest announces headliners for this summer

Posted at 6:44 PM, May 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Pride announced its entertainment headliners for PrideFest 2022 on Tuesday.

PrideFest is returning to the Summerfest grounds June 2-4 for the first time since 2019.

On Friday, June 3, there will be be a stand-up comedy show featuring LGBTQ+ acts Cindy Foster, Sam Morrison, and MC Marik Mavrakys. It will take place at the SKYYLine Stage at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, June 4, Prince Poppycock will take the SKYYLine Stage at 7 p.m, followed by Martha Wash at 8:45 p.m. Frenchie Davis will then be at 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Pride said Tuesday more acts will be announced daily.

