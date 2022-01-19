Pride Night: Milwaukee Bucks to celebrate LGBTQ+ community during Saturday's game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Saturday's game.

The team will host their fifth annual Pride Night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks play the Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m.

According to the Bucks, a portion of the proceeds from your Pride Night ticket package purchase will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation to support LGBTQ+ community partners.

A Pride Night ticket package includes one game ticket and a pair of pride socks. You can purchase a package by clicking here.

Pride Night is presented by the Froedert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

